Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%: Straits Research

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market size was valued at USD 1219.4 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,229.94 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global market and is estimated to reach USD 766.03 million by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography , or ERCP, is a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that uses upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy and X-ray imaging to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile and pancreatic ducts. Bile ducts are the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder and then to the duodenum. Pancreatic juice is moved through these channels from the duodenum to the pancreas. A doctor might advise an ERCP procedure when bile or pancreatic ducts have narrowed or blocked. This could be brought on by bile duct and pancreatic cancers, infection, acute or chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic pseudocysts, or gallstones.

ERCP is a diagnostic procedure for gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas, and liver diseases. ERCP devices utilize a combination of fluoroscopic imaging and luminal endoscopy to diagnose and treat pancreaticobiliary system disorders. Endotherapy devices are frequently utilized to treat Barrett's disease, biliary disease, colitis, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and peptic ulcer disease. Endotherapy devices are sphincterotomy, guidewire, balloon, basket, lithotripters, stent, grasping forceps, cannula, and single-use balloon dilator.





Rising Number of People Suffering from Digestive and Chronic Biliary Disorders Drives the Global Market

The prevalence of chronic diseases has increased, with Barrett's Disease, Biliary Disease, Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD), liver Disease, Pancreatitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Peptic Ulcer Disease being the most prevalent. When the bile ducts are blocked or terminal gallstones form in the Ogallala, this type of surgery is necessary to drain bile from the liver. Chronic gastrointestinal and biliary conditions are the most prevalent conditions that make it difficult for patients to perform daily tasks. The market for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography is anticipated to grow as a result of a rise in the prevalence of diseases, which will subsequently increase the demand for treatment.

Rising Awareness Worldwide Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is experiencing a rapid and continuous increase in devices for diagnosing comorbidities such as adenomas, hemangiomas, and focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH), Pancreatic adenocarcinoma, Ampullary cancer, Adenosquamous, carcinomas, Pancreatic cysts, Barrett's Disease., Biliary Disease, Colitis, Crohn's Disease A rise in disorders associated with the pancreas, liver, and bile duct has led to an increase in awareness of ERCP devices. This provides manufacturers with growth opportunities, thereby stimulating market expansion.





Regional Analysis

North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market and is estimated to reach USD 766.03 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In the region, endoscopes , endotherapy devices, imaging systems, and energy devices are used in most endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures in the United States. This is expected to present a sizable opportunity for companies in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market to expand their clientele and earnings. The second-most lucrative market for ERCP is Europe. The significant harmful impact bile explains this and biliary disorders have on people's general health.





Key Highlights

The major players in the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market are

Ambu Inc.

Becton Dickinson And Company

Boston Scientific Corporation.

Conmed Corporation.

Cook Group Incorporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Telemed System Inc.





Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market: Segmentation

By Product

Endoscopes

Endotherapy Devices

Imaging Devices

Energy Devices

By Application

Biliary Sphincterotomy

Biliary Dilatation

Biliary Stenting

Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

Pancreatic Duct Dilatation

Pancreatic Duct Stenting

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

April 2022 - Ambu announced the CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-generation display unit. Ambu launched its latest innovations in Europe and Japan as the next steps in its global launch.

- Ambu announced the CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-generation display unit. Ambu launched its latest innovations in Europe and Japan as the next steps in its global launch. April 2022 - Boston Scientific Received FDA Approval for Next-Generation Image-Guided Programming Software for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy. Developed in collaboration with Brainlab AG, it provides clinicians with real-time 3D visualization and stimulation of brain anatomy.

- Boston Scientific Received FDA Approval for Next-Generation Image-Guided Programming Software for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy. Developed in collaboration with Brainlab AG, it provides clinicians with real-time 3D visualization and stimulation of brain anatomy. April 2022- Fujifilm Completed the Acquisition of a Dedicated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.





News Media

Technological Advancements Remarkably Surge the Endoscopy Devices Market





