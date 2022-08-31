The Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Grow At A 4% Rate Due To The Rising Prevalence Of Bipolar Disorders As Per The Business Research Company's Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers bipolar disorder therapeutics market size, bipolar disorder therapeutics market forecasts, major bipolar disorder therapeutics companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the bipolar disorder therapeutics market, the increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder is expected to propel the growth of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market going forward. Bipolar disorder refers to a disabling illness that is associated with depressive mood swings and includes symptoms such as irregular sleep, low motivation, and loss of interest in daily activities. Population growth and aging are leading to an increase in the burden of bipolar disorder over time. As a result, an increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder increases the demand for the bipolar disorder therapeutics market. For instance, in 2019, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, the number of people affected by bipolar disorder stood at 45 million. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder is driving the growth of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market.



Request for a sample of the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market report

The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market size is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market size is expected to grow to $7.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Strategic partnerships are gaining popularity among the bipolar disorder therapeutics market trends. Major companies operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position. For instance, in October 2021, Mindpax Inc., a Germany-based digital technology company operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market, partnered with Eversana Life Science Services LLC, a US-based life sciences company operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market. Through this partnership, both companies will develop remote clinical assessments and targeted digital therapy to improve patients' clinical conditions and provide personalized therapeutic interventions to bipolar patients. Furthermore, in November 2020, Biogen, a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Sage Therapeutics, a US-based company that develops novel therapies including bipolar. Through this partnership, both businesses will work together to commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for significant postpartum depression (PPD), depressive disorder (MDD), and other psychiatric diseases.

Major players in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market are AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Gedeon Richter Plc, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd, and H. Lundbeck A/S.

The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market segmentation is categorized by drug class into mood stabilizers, antipsychotic drugs, antidepressant drugs, others; by mechanism into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, benzodiazepines, beta-blockers, others; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

North America was the largest region in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide bipolar disorder therapeutics market overviews, bipolar disorder therapeutics market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, bipolar disorder therapeutics market trends, bipolar disorder therapeutics market drivers, bipolar disorder therapeutics market restraints, bipolar disorder therapeutics market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The bipolar disorder therapeutics market research report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)), By Drug Class (Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist And Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants), By Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 – By Indication Type (Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington Disease, Other Indication Types), By Drug Type (N- Methyl- D- Aspartate Receptor, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, Dopamine Inhibitors, Other Drug Types), By Distribution (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Analgesics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/