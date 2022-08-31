On International Overdose Awareness Day, HHS announces awarding of $79.1 million in overdose prevention grants

On International Overdose Awareness Day, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is announcing the awarding of $79.1 million in overdose prevention grants, as part of President Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy, the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy, and the Biden-Harris Unity Agenda to address the opioid and overdose epidemic.

“Americans today are facing a mounting national crisis of mental health and substance use. We have been traveling across the country, as part of the National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health, to listen and learn about how HHS can support local communities with these issues,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “To address overdose prevention, HHS is working to expand access across the full continuum – prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery supports – in an effort to help save lives.”

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, more than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, an increase of more than 15 percent from 2020.

“Everyone in this country deserves access to effective overdose prevention, treatment and recovery programs,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “SAMHSA is committed to advancing innovative and comprehensive approaches that prevent overdose, expand quality treatment and sustain recovery.”

The $79.1 million in grant funding comprises:

Americans searching for substance treatment and other services should visit findtreatment.gov or call SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Reporters with questions should send inquiries to media@samhsa.hhs.gov.