Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,273 in the last 365 days.

ASGN Incorporated Announces Participation in the Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference

ASGN Incorporated ASGN, a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the Company's participation in the Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Ted Hanson, CEO, and Jim Brill, Senior Vice President, CAO and Treasurer, are scheduled to present at 3:05 p.m. CT and will participate in investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, and a link to the live event and replay will be made available on the Investors' section of ASGN's website at investors.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated ASGN is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005027/en/

You just read:

ASGN Incorporated Announces Participation in the Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.