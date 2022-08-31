AMN Healthcare's Steve Wehn Named Board Chair of International Esperanza Project

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Esperanza Project (IEP), a Dallas-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire hope in people in developing countries through healthcare and community infrastructure and education projects, today announced the appointment of Steve Wehn as Chair of the Board of Directors.



Wehn, Vice President of Government Relations with AMN Healthcare, has been instrumental in the partnership between IEP and AMN, which has sponsored and partnered healthcare, community infrastructure and education missions to the impoverished highlands of Guatemala. Wehn, who served as Vice Chair and was a founding IEP director in 2017, succeeds Laura Wheat, who served as founding Chair since the inception of the organization in 2017.

"This is a significant moment for International Esperanza Project as we resume humanitarian trips to Guatemala following the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am honored to support the fantastic people at IEP and all its partners in this critically important work," Wehn said. "I'm deeply grateful to Laura for her leadership, vision, and dedication, and to the other directors and IEP staff for building a non-profit organization that has helped so many people."

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations throughout the United States, and is at the forefront Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) business policies, including in diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion.

Wheat has been appointed as Immediate Past Chair. Other newly elected board officials are Terri Monroe-Gordillo as Vice-Chair and Secretary and Nancy Ellefson as Treasurer.

"It has been a great honor to have served as Chair of the Board of Directors," Wheat said. "I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments of IEP over the past five years and the growth of the IEP organization. We have served thousands of families in Guatemala with healthcare, food, smoke-free stoves, water filters and education -- including during the peak of the pandemic when families and communities were locked down. I am excited for what the next five years will bring as we expand our impact in the developing world."

For more information about International Esperanza Project and its work, please visit https://www.i-ep.org/make-a-difference.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About International Esperanza Project

International Esperanza Project (IEP) is a non-profit organization inspiring hope in developing countries through healthcare and community infrastructure projects. IEP volunteers gather from all over the world to work in the areas of healthcare, community development and education. Through mission trips by international teams throughout the year and year-round local community partnerships, IEP is working to transform communities. With the efforts of partners, donors, medical professionals, and other volunteers, IEP is able to make an even bigger impact and to help as many people as possible. For more information, visit internationalesperanzaproject.org.

