Lively Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

Amit Ahluwalia joins Lively from Lumity, as Lively increases revenue 6x year-over-year

Lively, Inc., the HSA provider that gets it right, today announces it has hired Amit Ahluwalia as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This announcement comes with recent company growth milestones, including 6x year-over year growth as Lively prepares for healthcare open enrollment.

Amit Ahluwalia is an expert in the benefits space with leadership roles that include: CRO at Lumity, Inc., Vice President of Sales at Flock, and VP of Business Development, VP of Sales at WageWorks. Amit will guide all of Lively's growth efforts. This includes overseeing sales, business development, and marketing. His focus will be on expanding and replicating the explosive growth across our audience segments and product verticals and guiding Lively to profitable growth.

"What I see at Lively is untapped potential. Lively is reshaping healthcare savings," said Amit Ahluwalia, Chief Revenue Officer at Lively. "From my benefits experience and leading multiple sales teams at one of the first publicly traded benefits organizations, I understand what drives growth. Lively has all of those pieces and more. I want to help the team to quickly refine that offering and get in front of as many health insurance brokers, employers, and financial institutions as I can. I am very excited to be part of this fantastic organization."

Recent Lively Company Growth Milestones

On track for 600% revenue growth year-over-year

4x annual asset growth year-over-year

Doubled head count year-over-year and approaching 200 employees across the U.S.

"With our explosive growth, our sales organization has tripled in the last year. It was very clear that Amit is a proven, accountable sales leader and executive who can lead this part of our organization," said Alex Cyriac, CEO and co-founder of Lively. "His data-driven approach will drive scalable growth and profitability in the years to come. But frankly and most importantly Amit is a culture add to Lively and lives our values. He is the right person to guide our go-to-market teams to the next stage for Lively."

About Lively

Lively is the benefit solutions provider that gets it right. We designed our solutions to take the guesswork out of managing benefits. And our innovative features are grounded in your everyday needs and circumstances. That's why our experience is optimized to put you in control at every step. Managing your wellness and wealth takes more than a series of transactions. By combining robust features with unparalleled service, we make benefits effortless, even when your time and energy are limited. With Lively, maximizing your benefits is as simple as it should be. Lively is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with employees across the U.S. For more information, please visit Livelyme.com or follow us on Twitter (@LivelyHSA).

