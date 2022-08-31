Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,330 in the last 365 days.

BrainsWay to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) ("BrainsWay" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced and non-invasive treatment for brain disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City on September 12-14, 2022. Presentation details below:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat On-Demand
Date: September 12, 2022
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Management will also meet with investors during the event. Investors interested in meeting with the BrainsWay management team during the conferences should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.BrainsWay.com.

Contacts:
BrainsWay:
Scott Areglado
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
844-386-7001
Scott.Areglado@BrainsWay.com

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com


You just read:

BrainsWay to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.