BrainsWay to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) ("BrainsWay" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced and non-invasive treatment for brain disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City on September 12-14, 2022. Presentation details below:



H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat On-Demand Date: September 12, 2022 Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Management will also meet with investors during the event. Investors interested in meeting with the BrainsWay management team during the conferences should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.BrainsWay.com.

