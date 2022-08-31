Global Plasma Therapy Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $432.8 million and Grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the Estimated Timeframe 2019-2026 | Disclosed by Research Dive

New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global plasma therapy market is predicted to generate a revenue of $432.8 million and rise at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period from 2019 to 2026. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the report, the plasma therapy market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 16.3% during the analysis period, while it was anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% in the pre-pandemic scenario from 2019-2026. The increasing awareness about the importance of plasma therapy in the treatment of therapeutic areas and dental health is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population across the globe together with the increase in the number of sports injuries and orthopedic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Factors Impacting the Market Size Pre and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the report, the real-time market size has substantially increased compared to the pre-pandemic apprehensions. The plasma therapy market size reached a revenue of $178.2 million in 2020, while its estimations were $171.7 million in the pre-pandemic scenario. The increasing research activities by scientists with immune modulating pharmacotherapies and immune plasma is predicted to bolster the growth of the market during the estimated timeframe. In addition, the increasing implementation of plasma therapies in the treatment of chronic diseases and the growing pervasiveness of arthritis is expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Post-Pandemic Insight

The increasing investment made by government bodies to improve awareness regarding plasma therapy in the treatment of coronavirus is projected to fortify the growth of the market during the estimated period. In addition, the growing adoption of plasma therapy to provide enhanced treatment for several body disorders such as the knee, ankle, shoulder, and other parts is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the market post-pandemic period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the plasma therapy market include

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. BioLife PLASMA SERVICES Octapharma AG Cambryn Biologics LLC Bio Products Laboratory Ltd Grifols, S.A. Biotest AG BioLife PLASMA SERVICES Kedrion S.p.A CSL Limited

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research, and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolios, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and business expansions.

For instance, in December 2021, CSL Limited, an Australian multinational specialty biotechnology company announced Vifor Pharma Group, a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to expand their product portfolios across nephrology, dialysis, iron deficiency, and cardio-rental therapies using plasma therapy procedures.

Further, the report also summarizes other important aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

