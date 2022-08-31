Submit Release
Skechers to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 7th

Skechers USA, Inc. SKX, The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global footwear leader, today announced that John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available live and on replay for 90 days on the Company's website at investors.skechers.com.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company™, based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

