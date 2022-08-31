MiNK Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in September:

  • Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat will be held at 1:25 PM ET on September 14th. The conference will take place at the InterContinental New York Barclay.

A webcast replay will be available following the conferences and may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com


