Industry IoT Consortium Publishes Identification of Information Entities White Paper

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC®) announced the Identification of Information Entities White Paper to help organizations evaluate and evolve identifier systems for interoperability in IoT systems.

Identifiers define entities for data exchange between systems. The entities needing an ID range from simple devices and single variables to complex systems of systems. Today, the numbers and types of connected devices and applications in industrial and business sectors has grown rapidly. As a result, many different identification systems for the entities found in IoT systems have emerged.

"Identifiers are needed so that you know what entities (both physical and abstract) you are communicating with. The motivation is to know with whom and what you are communicating. The communication partners need a common understanding of the data transferred," said Stephen Mellor, IIC CTO. "This paper describes existing identification schemes and points the way towards core standards that will emerge over time, based on lessons learned from current initiatives. The Technology Working Group of the Industry IoT Consortium is leading the way towards more interconnected IoT systems."

The new whitepaper defines identifiers and their use, provides examples of commonly used identifiers, and references associations involved in specifying identifiers. The white paper was authored by members of the IIC Technology Working Group. For more information, please download the Identification of Information Entities White Paper from the IIC website.

Industry IoT Consortium

The Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. The Industry IoT Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG).

Note to editors: Industry IoT Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Karen Quatromoni Industry IoT Consortium 9788550412 Karen@omg.org