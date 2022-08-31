Submit Release
PESA, the first Social-change Media company focused on global climate change

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PESA, a grassroots Colorado Public Benefit Corporation, is the first Social-change Media company focused on global climate change.  Starting with friends, family, and our collective networks, PESA opened a "soft launch" of its iOS phone app on August 29, 2022. This date is significant in that it is the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina (2005), Hurricane Isaac (2012), and Hurricane Ida (2021)- all storms with increased intensity due to global warming which personally impacted one of PESA's founder. 

We provide the tools, you change the planet.

PESA provides a free suite of user-friendly tools to enable change with 'shovel ready' plans or new ideas created by community conversations. Examples of PESA's tools include video-string messaging, a project management tool, and a volunteer staffing tool, in addition to access to topical community conversations with students, professors, and field professionals. From GenZ to Baby Boomers, PESA's enables both individuals and organizations (of any type) the ability to reach their personal climate goals.

Anyone, anywhere on the planet who wants to fight global warming is welcomed to join PESA as we grow friend to friend, family to family, organization to organization. We provide the tools, you change the planet.

PESA's beta iOS app "Soft Launch" will extend through September and is available by invitation from existing volunteers (members) or visit www.PESA.Earth and scroll down to "REQUEST INVITATION".

