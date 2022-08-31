Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,296 in the last 365 days.

MDC hosting free Lewis & Clark Expedition mapping exhibit in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Maps developed by the 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition provided a new nation with its first scientific look at the geography and natural resources of the northern Great Plains and Rocky Mountains. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark accomplished their mapping with simple tools and the science of the day. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a special display of the expedition’s maps and their influence at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. The free display is open for viewing and will be in place through Oct. 8 in partnership with the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

The exhibit, entitled Reimagining America: The Maps of Lewis and Clark, explains how the expedition’s findings transformed Euro-American understandings of North America in the early 1800s. It also investigates methods used by the explorers to gather and process that information, including preexisting maps, navigational scientific equipment that was considered cutting edge for its time, and intelligence gained from Native Americans whom the explorers interacted with.

MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center is named in honor of the Corps of Discovery, the name for the expedition, which traveled on the Missouri River through what’s now Kansas City. The Corps camped in what’s now the metro area’s heart during both the 1804 upstream and 1806 downstream journeys. Discovery Center visitors will also find permanent MDC exhibits related to the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, call 816-759-7300, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.  To learn more about the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, visit lewisandclark.org.

You just read:

MDC hosting free Lewis & Clark Expedition mapping exhibit in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.