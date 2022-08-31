Learn primitive survival skills at Boone County Nature School in Columbia on Sept. 10

Body

Columbia, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in conjunction with members from the Missouri Atlatl Association invites the public to learn primitive survival skills at an event on Sept. 10 at the Boone County Nature School. This event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Participants will learn a variety of skills including how to throw atlatls, use long bows, how to make a fire, and basic cordage. Learn the skills of your ancestors as fun hands-on activities are combined with real world knowledge that will help you make more of your next outdoor adventure.

“Learning primitive skills is fun and can involve the whole family”, stated Brian Flowers, MDC regional education supervisor. “As you build your historical skills and knowledge you feel a real connection to our ancestors who used these skills to survive everyday”.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4c4. For any questions about the event, email the instructor, Brian Flowers, at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov.

Boone County Nature School is located at 8805 S. Tom Bass in Columbia.