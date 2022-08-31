Global Farm Equipment Rental Market to Reach USD 69.36 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

The Asia Pacific region's rising demand for rental tractors and harvesters is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Nearly 40% of the world's arable land, according to the FAO, was located in Asia and the Pacific in 2016. Rice and other crops like cotton and palm are being grown by farmers more and more throughout the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the agricultural industry in Asia-Pacific nations has seen a transition away from labor-intensive farming methods and toward high-tech equipment, which has increased demand for tractors and other farming equipment, including harvesters, sprayers, and threshing equipment, for rental purposes. Crop output has increased as a result of investments in diverse agricultural gear, notably in developing nations like India, China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Farm Equipment Rental Market is thriving as a result of the world's growing population, a scarcity of skilled labor, rising mechanization trends, and increased demand for food grain products.



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Farm Equipment Rental Market was worth USD 45.82 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, earning revenues of around USD 69.36 billion by the end of 2028. The Global Farm Equipment Rental Market is booming because the need to ease farmers' financial burdens is one of the main causes fueling the growth of the farm equipment rental market. Agricultural equipment rental market development is being driven mostly by the need to ease farmers' financial burdens. During the projection period, the market will be favorably driven by the growing need to reduce financial constraints on farmers. Larger farming tools like tillage equipment, mower conditioners, and forage harvesters are not only more expensive but also take longer to produce the required outcomes. As a result, farm equipment rental firms are offering heavy equipment at competitive rental rates. However other factors, such as rising government support for the purchase of new farm equipment, could restrain market expansion.

New Products to Support Market Growth

Countries like China and India have low rental penetration rates when compared to the global average. The CHC farm machinery app, which enables farmers to hire tractors and other farm machinery, was launched by the Indian government in October 2019. Small and marginal farmers can easily rent farm equipment thanks to this software. Mahindra, a pioneer in the farm machinery market, has also unveiled TRRINGO.com as a farm machinery hiring company. The TRRINGO is the first technology-based model in tractor rental services for farmers who are unable to purchase their tractors and other agricultural equipment.

High Demand for Equipment

Tractors, harvesting equipment, soil cultivation equipment, pest control equipment, and planting and fertilizer equipment are examples of farm equipment rentals. These artefacts are classified into numerous groups. Rotary tillers, for example, are soil cultivation tools that are used in conjunction with tractors. Rotary tillers use an electric motor cultivator with spinning blades to cultivate the soil. Furthermore, the agricultural aircraft sprayer in the farm equipment category serves as pest control equipment. It is used to apply insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides to plants. Furthermore, the distinctive farm equipment combine harvester is a rare piece of machinery that is only available in a few countries. A combine harvester is a piece of machinery used to harvest, clean, and thresh grain crops.

Challenge: Government Support for the Purchase of New Farm Equipment Has Increased

One of the main obstacles to the growth of the global farm equipment rental market is the growing government support for the purchase of new farm equipment. For instance, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department in India offers farmers financial assistance for the purchase of machinery for managing straw. Similar to this, the Chinese government offers farmers up to 30% off the cost of brand-new agricultural equipment as part of a subsidy scheme. Through this government scheme, farmers can get technologically advanced equipment for less money. The demand for new types of farm equipment will increase as a result of government incentives for agricultural equipment. Because of this government help, farmers can now choose to buy current agricultural equipment models rather than rent them. Such challenges can obstruct future development. These factors collectively prevent the global farm equipment rental market from expanding.





Segmental Coverage

Global Farm Equipment Rental Market - By Drive

Based on drive, the Global Farm Equipment Rental Market is segmented into Four-Wheel Drive and Two-Wheel Drive. Tractors with four-wheel drives are durable equipment typically utilized for 100–2,000-hectare commercial farming operations. They have very high wheel-slip and wheel-power capacities in addition to having a very high pulling capacity. The tractor's body is resistant to the most damage, and it also shortens the time needed for cultivation in general. The industrialized nations, including the US and those in Europe, which have the preponderance of large-scale and commercial farmers, are where 4WD tractors are in the highest demand. They also observe adoption rates of mechanization in farming between 95% and 99%.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Farm Equipment Rental Market

The market for farm equipment rentals decreased in 2020 as a result of the partial government shutdown and the lack of demand from farmers. Numerous farm equipment products have been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily as a result of the prolonged shutdown in significant foreign markets. The market for renting farm equipment has experienced a significant slowdown recently, and this trend is likely to continue through 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 already affected sales of equipment and machinery, and it is anticipated that this effect will continue throughout the year. The substantial demand for machinery and equipment has already been observed by the United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and other major manufacturing nations.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Farm Equipment Rental Market are John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS Company, Zector Tractors, Valmont Industries, SAME Deutzfahr Group, Kuhn Group S.A, Manitou Group, and Other Prominent Players. The Global Farm Equipment Rental Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Farm Equipment Rental Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Farm Equipment Rental Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Development

In January 2020, AGCO Corporation launched its new Fendt momentum planter in North America to provide better accuracy and proper positioning of seeds while sowing activities. It has raised the standards for seed placement.

In January 2020, Mahindra and Mahindra inaugurated its newly established manufacturing facility in Telangana (India), with INR 250 crore investment. This initiative was taken to increase the overall production output of the business by 92,000 units on an average per annum.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product Service/Segmentation By Type, By Power Output, By Drive, By Region Key Players John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS Company, Zector Tractors, Valmont Industries, SAME Deutzfahr Group, Kuhn Group S.A, Manitou Group, and Other Prominent Players.

By Type

Balers

Sprayers

Harvesters

Tractors

By Power Output

>250 HP

131-250 HP

71-130 HP

31-70 HP

<30 HP

By Drive

Four-Wheel Drive

Two-Wheel Drive

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







