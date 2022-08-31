Nevvon releases free Monkeypox training for home and health care agencies
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY, August 31, 2022 -- Nevvon, an innovative home and health care training technology company announced the release today of free monkeypox training for home and health care agencies and their caregivers.
Monkeypox case trends continue to rise, according to the CDC there are over 15,000 US cases and 43,000 cases around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern,” back in July, 2022.
As we learned during Covid, frontline workers are one of the most important parts of keeping patients healthy and safe. “Corporate giving not only makes leadership feel good—it makes your team feel like they are making a difference. It can foster higher morale, camaraderie and respect. “By offering free monkeypox training we hope home and health care workers feel a bit safer at the front lines doing their important work” said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon.
Parties interested in learning more about Nevvon’s free monkeypox training can reach out here: https://www.nevvon.com/free-monkeypox-training/
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
