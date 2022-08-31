Submit Release
NEWS

Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board announces grant opportunities

August 31, 2022

For Immediate Release:              
Contact:
 Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256
Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179
presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

BATON ROUGE – Today, the Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board announced the availability of funding opportunities to support the growth and development of the equine industry in Louisiana by enhancing research, education, promotion, facilities, tourism, events, and equine-related activities throughout the state.

The Board is offering one-time grants based on available funds. Applicants should apply early, as grants are available on a first-come basis. The Board will consider applications at their meetings.

The application and application guidelines for the Equine Promotion and Research Grant are now available on the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) website at https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/louisiana-equine-promotion-and-research-advisory-board/. Applicants are encouraged to review the guidelines and gather the documentation necessary for submission.

“The Louisiana equine industry has over a $2 billion economic impact touching every parish and community in our great state,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “The industry plays a valuable role in Louisiana’s economy. With the creation of the Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board, we hope to see it continue to grow.”

The Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Program was created by Act 168 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature. Its purpose is to support the growth and development of the equine industry in Louisiana by enhancing research, education, promotion, facilities, tourism, events, and equine-related activities throughout the state.

For questions regarding the program or grant, please contact the Board at EquineBoard@ldaf.state.la.us.

For more information on the Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board, visit https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/louisiana-equine-promotion-and-research-advisory-board/.

