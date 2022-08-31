Commissioning of the secondary educational institution No. 12 in the Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe city

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, put into operation a new building of secondary educational institution No. 12 in the Ismoili Somoni district of the capital.

The new building of the general education institution, built with the funding of the Dushanbe executive body of state power, is designed for 1,500 students in two shifts, the construction work was carried out by workers and specialists of Saidiyon LTD Limited Liability Company in a special architectural style.

In the main building of the school, which consists of three floors, there are 30 classrooms, modern technical laboratories. All classrooms, including those in chemistry, biology, physics, geography, mathematics, the basics of working with a computer, learning foreign languages, learning crafts, are equipped with the most advanced technology and modern teaching aids. 4 handicraft study rooms, equipped with the necessary instruments and equipment, make a great contribution to teaching girls and boys various crafts.

In this temple of science and education, 73 teachers are involved in the upbringing and education of students, and the educational process is fully controlled with the help of 90 video surveillance cameras installed in all classrooms.

The school also has classrooms for teachers, a library, a medical center, a modern canteen with 160 seats, a conference hall with 280 seats and other utility rooms.

The 200-seat sports hall, designed for various types of physical exercises and training, will play a big role in promoting a healthy lifestyle among students and preparing future athletes.

During the familiarization, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly commended the level and quality of construction work, and called on the teaching staff to make even more efforts to improve the level of knowledge of students.

It was emphasized that the use of such a general educational institution with modern conditions and opportunities for learning, including the provision of innovative technologies and the introduction of advanced teaching methods, will undoubtedly contribute to raising the level of education and expanding the worldview of students, lay the foundation for the development of intellectual abilities and innovation of the younger generations.

On the territory of the secondary educational institution No. 12, which is located on 1.12 hectares, a sports ground was also built in the open space. It is mainly intended for football, volleyball and basketball games, and has favorable conditions for training.

Recall that the previous building of the secondary educational institution No. 12 of the Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe was in disrepair and did not meet today's requirements, therefore it was completely demolished. With the construction of a new facility, a long-term problem of teachers and students associated with a lack of places and a lack of favorable learning conditions has been solved. Now, students can study science and develop knowledge in spacious and well-equipped classrooms.

This year, 60 people graduated from this school. Of the total number of graduates, 56 people entered higher vocational schools inside and outside the country, this indicator is considered good compared to other educational institutions.

The participation of students of general educational institution in various Olympiads is also indicative. This year, 7 students took honorable places at international, republican and city Olympiads.

In subsequent years, as part of the action plan dedicated to the 35th anniversary of State Independence, it is planned to build and commission new schools and additional buildings in Dushanbe, which will further improve the level of education and training.