Commissioning of an additional building of the secondary educational institution No. 48 in Shohmansur district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, commissioned an additional building of the secondary educational institution No. 48 in Shohmansur district of Dushanbe.

The facility was built on the basis of the direct instructions and guidance of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of the festive events in honor of the 31st anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan on the eve of the new academic year.

The constructed facility for 1280 students in two shifts was put into operation as part of the creative initiatives of the Executive Authority of the city of Dushanbe.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the conditions of education in a general educational institution, instructed the responsible persons in the field of education and the teaching staff to use the opportunities provided to teach students the sciences.

The educational building consists of 4 floors and a basement, it has 31 fully equipped spacious classrooms. Spacious modern classrooms for labor and music education, laboratories in chemistry and physics, classrooms for studying foreign languages, computer basics, biology, military defense training and a language laboratory form the basis of the new educational building, all rooms are equipped with modern educational equipment and supplies.

In the additional building of the secondary educational institution No. 48 there is a sports hall for 200 seats with good conditions for sports and training, a spacious and modern assembly hall for 390 seats, a canteen for 220 seats, a school library with a fund of more than 4,500 books of fiction and an electronic library, connected to the global Internet.

The facility was built using high-quality building materials, has a modern design, meets new educational standards, is convenient and favorable for students' activities.

The customer of the additional educational building is the State Institution "Main Construction Department" of the Executive Body of State Power of the сity of Dushanbe, and the contractor is the Limited Liability Company "Mir-Soz". More than 300 people were provided with jobs for the construction work during the year.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to the institution highly appreciated the quality of construction work and stressed that education occupies a worthy place in the policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan. At the same time, the younger generation is only required to purposefully use the available opportunities and strive for greater prosperity for our Motherland.

It should be said that the secondary educational institution No. 48 of Shohmansur district of Dushanbe was built in 1975, about 4 thousand students study in it. In this institution, there was a problem of lack of places.

Thanks to the creative initiatives of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, with the commissioning of an additional educational building, the problem has been completely resolved, favorable conditions have been created in this school for studying science and acquiring knowledge.