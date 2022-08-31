Commissioning of the State educational institution "Lyceum of Omar Khayyam" in Sino district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali put into operation the State educational institution "Lyceum of Omar Khayyam" in Sino district of the capital.

The new temple of enlightenment on Jabbor Rasulov Street was built on the basis of the instructions and guidance of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of creative initiatives in honor of the great national holiday - 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and initiatives of the leadership of the Executive body of state power of the city of Dushanbe.

According to the project, the new educational institution is designed for 1,200 students in one shift and consists of 8 interconnected three- and four-story buildings. The lyceum has 70 well-equipped technical rooms, with its opening 150 people are provided with permanent jobs and good wages, of which 70 are teachers.

The educational institution has modern technical laboratories, separate classes in chemistry, biology, physics, computer science, robotics, music, drawing, other auxiliary facilities, a library that is equipped with the necessary equipment and visual aids for conducting various experiments.

Favorable conditions have been created in the educational institution for the implementation of the goals of the "Twenty Years of the Study and Development of Natural, Exact and Mathematical Subjects in the Field of Science and Education for 2020-2040".

The project of the building of the State Educational Institution "Lyceum of Omar Khayyam" was developed by the Open Joint Stock Company "Shahrofar", and the construction work was carried out by specialists and engineers of the Limited Liability Company "Daler-2000" and the Open Joint Stock Company "STS inshoot" in less than a year at a high quality level. During the construction work, more than 300 people were provided with jobs and high wages.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the modern conditions of education in the new lyceum, highly appreciated the quality of the work performed and considered worthy of the example of the actions of the leadership of the Executive body of state power of the city of Dushanbe in the direction of improving the education infrastructure.

In the new educational institution, students are taught in accordance with international standards; experienced teachers are involved in the work to properly educate the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and self-knowledge.

The computer class of the new educational institution is equipped with modern equipment and technology; there are necessary educational equipment and visual aids for high-quality education of students.

The modern library of the lyceum is provided with educational and fiction literature, a separate reading room and an electronic library have been created for students, where they have access to world literature.

The school also has a classroom for basic military training, a separate classroom for chess, a medical center, a large assembly hall for 240 seats, a small assembly hall and a canteen for 300 seats.

For the purpose of vocational training, separate classrooms for labor training in wood and metal processing have been created in the lyceum.

In the labor and crafts education classrooms for girls and boys, all the necessary conditions have been created for mastering crafts, including carpentry, wood carving, tailoring of national clothes, where students learn new professions and crafts under the guidance of experienced teachers.

The lyceum sports hall is designed for 130 seats, in order to promote a healthy lifestyle and attract more students to sports, two summer sports grounds have also been built. There is a 75-meter running track on the territory of the lyceum.

All educational buildings are connected to the heating network, and the classrooms are fully heated in winter.

The opening of a new lyceum in the city of Dushanbe is a logical continuation of the successful educational policy of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the area of developing the education sector, raising the level and improving the quality of education and introducing modern methods of educating students in the spirit of patriotism.