Condolences of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the family and friends of Mikhail Gorbachev

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, which reads as follows:

“We are saddened by the news of the demise of Mikhail Sergueyevich Gorbachev.

We express our sincere condolences and words of support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased. In these mournful hours, we wish them spiritual stamina and patience.”

