Laying the foundation stone for the construction of the building of the branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the building of the branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in Dushanbe.

First, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, got familiarized with the project for the construction of the building of the Institute's branch.

It was reported that on July 1, 2020, a “Memorandum on Academic Cooperation” was signed between the Executive Authority of the city of Dushanbe and Management Development Institute of Singapore on the basis of bilateral meetings and agreement of the parties with the aim of opening a branch in Tajikistan.

The activities of the branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in Dushanbe will be established on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan “On the establishment of a branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in the city of Dushanbe”.

Management Development Institute of Singapore was founded in 1956 as the premier non-profit educational institution in Singapore. Following the policy of continuous, life-long education, it opens its third branch in the capital of the Republic of Tajikistan - Dushanbe.

The facility under construction of the institute is located in the Sino district of Dushanbe. It is designed in line with modern design and methodological techniques. The total area of complex is more than 20 thousand square meters, taking into account the administrative building, auditoriums, computer laboratory and cybersecurity laboratory, library, archive, canteen, gym, conference room and other auxiliary facilities.

The branch of the institute has the opportunity to admit 2500 students for further education.

The education system of the institute is provided for graduates of 12-year general education institutions without annual preparatory courses, and for graduates of 11-year general education institutions, one year of preparatory courses is provided. The duration of study at the undergraduate level is 4 years, and at the master's level - 2 years.

The branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in Dushanbe is the first representative office of the universities of the developed countries of South Asia in the Republic of Tajikistan. Young people should enjoy the constant support of the Head of State and the Executive Body of State Power of the capital and receive as much modern knowledge as possible.

The main goal of establishing a branch in Dushanbe is to create an atmosphere of healthy competition in the field of science and education by attracting capital, intellectual and professional potential, strengthening cooperation between Tajikistan and Singapore in the direction of training the necessary personnel for the Tajik economy, providing the country's domestic labor market with qualified professional specialists in priority areas.

In accordance with the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan and Management Development Institute of Singapore, training in the branch will be organized in English and on a contractual basis. The educational process and methodological activities, educational standards and programs of the branch of the institute are implemented in accordance with recognized international standards for training personnel at the undergraduate and graduate levels in agreement with the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the presentation of the project for the construction of the branch building, it was reported that research at the institute would be carried out in the areas of "industrial management", "international tourism and hospitality", "information and cyber security" with the inclusion of compulsory study of the Tajik language, the history of Tajikistan, national customs and traditions. Admission of applicants and certification of graduates are carried out in accordance with the procedures and deadlines established by Management Development Institute of Singapore.

During the presentation of the exemplary project of the building under construction, the Leader of the Nation focused on the control of construction work, compliance with safety standards, and recommended creating decent conditions for the younger generation of the country, who will study at this institute.

It should be noted that along with the start of construction work to create the building of the institute, from the new academic year, that is, from September 2022, the educational activities of the branch of the institute will begin, the training of specialists will be carried out in accordance with the conditions of qualification.

To this end, the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, and the President of Management Development Institute of Singapore, Dr. Eric Kuan, took part and spoke today at the official opening of the educational activities of the institute in a building allocated by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, congratulated those present on the opening of a branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in the capital city and regarded this as an important event at the beginning of the new academic year in the framework of strengthening interstate cooperation and reforms in the field of education for the exchange of scientific and practical experience. This measure allows the maximum adaptation of the education system to international requirements.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of Management Development Institute of Singapore, the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe clearly and accurately mentioned the direction of educating the younger generation, access to quality knowledge, training personnel to meet the needs of the modern world and creating decent conditions.

Rustami Emomali wished teachers and students good luck and success at the beginning of the new academic year.

In his speech, the President of the Institute, Dr. Eric Kuan, expressed gratitude to the Head of State and the leadership of the city of Dushanbe for the assistance and organization of the working environment and the launch of the branch of this higher educational institution in the paradise-like capital of Tajikistan. It was stated with confidence that the activities of Management Development Institute of Singapore in Dushanbe will be established in an effective manner.

During the presentation of opportunities, the successful activity of the institute in the direction of training highly qualified personnel was emphasized.

The construction and commissioning of buildings of educational institutions of a new type, the introduction of modern technologies and the opening in recent years of branches of universities and institutes of far and near countries of the planet have allowed Dushanbe to become a center of science, knowledge and development of the education sector.

Then, at the opening ceremony of the branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore, the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, presented a symbolic key to the head of the branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in Tajikistan, Eric Kuan.

At the same time, the branch of the institute received a symbolic certificate.

The branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore in Dushanbe was created as part of the instructions of the Head of State in order to create modern conditions for education and due to the constant efforts of the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, it has created the best conditions for teaching young people.

The launch of the branch of Management Development Institute of Singapore will play an important role in finding modern ways and methods of education, adapting opportunities in the field of education to international requirements, and training talented personnel.

As part of the realization of the goals of the Government of the country and the implementation of the educational policy of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, is taking important and timely measures to build new buildings of educational institutions, strengthen cooperation and commission branches of prestigious educational institutions of the developed countries of the world.

The beginning of the institute's activities in Dushanbe is evidence of peace, tranquility, progress of society, the desire of the Government of the country to master world experience, access to international educational programs and, in general, popularize various economic and social spheres of the country through the training of qualified personnel.