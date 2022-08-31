Ninja Influence’s Revolutionary Technology Partners with Big Impact Social Media Influencer Justin Cener!
The social media marketing platform NinjaInfluence is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Justin Cener, an eCommerce guru.MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninja Influence, a social media marketing empowerment platform, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Justin Cener, an eCommerce guru who, on average, engages well over 45,000 viewers on his platform. Ninja Influence has already delivered a high impact on the eCommerce and influencer world by identifying and effortlessly connecting social media influencers to eCommerce businesses' specifically targeted customers – this partnership drives that leverage even further.
Justin Cener's platform is an eCommerce-focused platform that offers small businesses advice and helps with almost every aspect of eCommerce marketing. From boot camp to webinars to "how to" coaching, Justin provides a place to engage with eCommerce-focused groups for established small businesses and budding eCommerce entrepreneurs. Ninja Influence and Justin's partnership offer a unique advantage for Ninja Influence within these marketplaces. The already established AI-driven automation of Ninja Influence and the user-friendly SaaS technology combined with Justin Cener's unique reach can significantly impact any business’s engagement.
For Ninja, the partnership is a great way to increase market reach and deliver its revolutionary technology and empowerment business model to numerous brands seeking growth worldwide. In addition, Ninja Influence can leverage Justin's established share of voice (SOV) and increase its market share with its empowerment messaging and AI-driven SaaS technology equipping small businesses to grow and improve their ROI.
The collaboration between Ninja Influence and Justin's platform will expose Ninja's SaaS market reach to over 50,000 potential customers actively promoting and advancing their eCommerce business. With this exposure, Ninja influence expects over 500 new customers to sign up for Ninja's various packages.
The partnership distributes across an array of social media platforms within Justin's uniquely orchestrated eCommerce business – fully immersed within his closed circle. As a result, Ninja Influence can receive exposure and drive significant impact amongst thousands of Justin's members and followers, of which there are an additional 122,000 consumers of his free workshops and consumer visits to his YouTube channel and website daily – leading to greater exposure and engagement.
About Ninja Influence
Ninja Influence is an influencer marketing software that supports users to effortlessly manage their marketing strategies and communicate with influencers and creators. Following up on its predecessor, Ninja Outreach, Ninja Influence provides access to over 120 million influencers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.
In addition to its proven AI-driven search engine, Ninja Influence offers a variety of features for eCommerce integration. The powerful technologies behind the AI-driven algorithms and SaaS are full analytics dashboards, a refined search manager, an internal payment platform, a related profile recommendation engine, and a consolidated CRM-like workspace.
Scalable and effective through its big-data technology, Ninja Influence empowers businesses by searching through millions of creators to intelligently identify qualified influencer leads and enables the launch of influencer campaigns with traceable ROI.
For more information or a free trial with Ninja Influence, visit https://Ninja Influence.com/ or book a demo with us here.
