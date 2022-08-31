Gov. Wolf ​Announces Bonus ​Property Tax Relief Hitting Bank Accounts Now

Today, Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program are being distributed now.

“If you already received your PTRR check for this year, don’t be surprised when your bonus payment hits your bank account or your mailbox,” said Gov. Wolf. “I proposed these one-time bonus rebates back in February, and I’m so glad to see checks rolling out to Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth. At a time of painful inflation, this money will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities bridge the gap between a fixed income and higher prices.”

Gov. Wolf’s plan to deliver one-time bonus PTRR rebates was designed to provide additional relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents who are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time bonus rebates are being paid for with approximately $140 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Pennsylvanians began receiving bonus rebate checks last week.

“We are reminding eligible Pennsylvanians that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2021. You can use our online filing system at mypath.pa.gov to get your application submitted prior to the filing deadline of Dec. 31, 2022,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We’ll work as quickly as we can to make sure that applications are processed and that claimants receive the funds they are entitled to, including the one-time bonus rebate that the Governor made possible.”

Pennsylvanians who have already applied to PTRR program do not need to take any action to receive the bonus rebate check. All PTRR claimants who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will automatically receive the one-time bonus rebate.

Claimants who received their original rebate earlier this year will receive their one-time bonus rebate through the same method they got their first check (direct deposit or mailed paper check).

Claimants who have not yet received their original rebate may receive a single check combining their original rebate and the one-time bonus rebate.

The Department of Revenue is also mailing letters to claimants to explain that they will be receiving a one-time bonus rebate. The letter will provide a breakdown of the claimant’s original rebate amount plus the amount for the one-time bonus rebate.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants may also visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information on the program, including income limits and historical background.