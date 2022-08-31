Submit Release
Secretary of State Conducts Business Data Collection Survey

Wednesday, August 31, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The Alabama Legislature passed Act 2021-223, which requires the Secretary of State’s Office to collect data about small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and women-owned businesses.

Beginning on August 31, 2022, for the second consecutive year, our office will distribute a survey consistent with Act 2021-223 to every active business entity formed with our office between July 20, 2021 and July 31, 2022. The survey will be distributed by mail to the 61,944 active domestic and foreign entities that registered with our office during that time period. As of August 1, 2022, the survey has been included in the formation and registration process.

Businesses are encouraged to complete the survey and return it within two weeks from the date of receipt. The information collected from this survey will be used by the state’s Chief Procurement Officer to identify ways to improve the state’s business climate and ensure that eligible businesses have the ability to access available funds.

As required by Act 2021-223, the data collected by our office will be transmitted to the Chief Procurement Officer no later than January 31, 2023.

 

 

