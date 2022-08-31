U.S. Chamber’s U.S.-Japan Business Council Leads Business Delegation to Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan— Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Japan Business Council (USJBC) concluded a successful business mission to Tokyo, Japan, focused on strengthening the U.S.-Japan commercial relationship. Led by USJBC Chairman and S&P Global President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas L. Peterson, the business delegation was comprised of senior executives across a diverse range of industries, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, technology, and semiconductors. The group strongly reaffirmed the U.S. business community’s commitment to maintaining and expanding our robust commercial ties with Japan.

“Our delegation of leading American businesses recognizes that the U.S.-Japan economic relationship is one of the most important and enduring partnerships in the world,” said Mr. Peterson, Chairman of the U.S.-Japan Business Council. “During the course of our visit, we have underscored that US businesses are eager to continue to grow in Japan and strengthen ties to Japanese business to the benefit of all parties—and we look forward to building on the progress that has been made by the many USJBC members that have long invested in the Japanese market.”

During the mission, the USJBC met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi, Digital Minister Kono Taro, and other senior government officials and key private sector stakeholders. The USJBC delegation emphasized a series of recommendations they believe can help expand two-way trade and investment opportunities, support economic growth and security, and promote innovation in both the U.S. and Japan.

“The United States and Japan share so many values, goals and concerns. The USJBC stands for the proposition that the economic relationship is as important as our strategic alliance,” added the U.S. Chamber’s Senior Vice President for Asia Charles Freeman. “We are at a unique point of opportunity to take an important step forward in that relationship, and we look forward to working with our government counterparts and Japanese partners to seize those opportunities.”

About U.S.-Japan Business Council (USJBC)

Established in 1971, the U.S.-Japan Business Council at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a Washington, D.C.-based business association whose mission is to advance U.S. business interests in Japan and promote stronger economic ties between the United States and Japan. USJBC member companies collectively account for a substantial share of overall U.S. economic activity with Japan, and place high priority on doing business in Japan and helping forge the most cooperative and mutually beneficial economic relationship possible between the two countries.