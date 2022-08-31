Submit Release
WVDOT wins Regional America’s Transportation Award

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) won a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. West Virginia was one of seven states to receive an ATA award.

The WVDOT received the award for Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic in late summer of 2021.

The project installed the state’s first Restricted Crossing U-Turn at the Oakwood Road intersection of Corridor G in Charleston, an intersection which backed up badly during the holiday season and at the beginning and ending of the school day. The RCUT greatly reduced congestion at the intersection and cut down on the number of accidents there.

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., accepted the award on the part of the WVDOT.

The ATA awards recognize innovative transportation projects that aid local communities.​​

