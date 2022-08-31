The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. During the closure the bridge will be open for foot traffic only, although emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from St. Albans Roadside Park.
You just read:
Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.