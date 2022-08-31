Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show

Page Content

The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display.



During the closure the bridge will be open for foot traffic only, although emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from St. Albans Roadside Park.​​