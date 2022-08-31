All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Former Campbell University President Norman Adrian Wiggins

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast features an interview with former Campbell University President Norman Adrian Wiggins. Dr. Wiggins earned his law degree from Wake Forest College School of Law, and a Masters of Law and Doctor in the Science of Law from Columbia Law School. From 1967 until 2003, Dr. Wiggins served as President of Campbell University. In 1976, Wiggins founded the law school at Campbell University named in his honor, the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law. Dr. Wiggins was interviewed by Mel Wright, the Executive Director of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism (CJCP).

"Academic excellence is mandatory throughout all of education, but if we don't take care of the professionalism responsibilities we will not be good lawyers and the profession will not be in good shape," said Wiggins on the podcast.

This interview is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's historical video series. A video of this interview can be viewed on the Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.