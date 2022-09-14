Visalia Adventure Park Joins the Initiative to Create a More Accessible Visalia By Becoming Autism Certified

Visalia Adventure Park is now autism certified through IBCCES. The team completes training to better understand and welcome autistic visitors.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visalia Adventure Park is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that complete training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. As part of the certification process, IBCCES will also conduct an onsite review to provide additional options and insights for the Park to accommodate visitor needs and create sensory guides for each attraction.

“Visalia Adventure Park can have a huge outreach in the community. Our guests come from all over the Central Valley and from all walks of life. As a family fun center, our Park is very fast-paced and interactive. If there was something we could do to help even one guest feel more comfortable during their visit and enjoy the Park, we wanted to do it,” shared Roger Hurick, Managing General Partner of Visalia Adventure Park. “We found it incredibly important that the Park and our team members have autism-specific training and certification. “We are so honored to be a Certified Autism Center™ and look forward to the many opportunities our park and team members will have utilizing our certification and the skills we have learned from the training.”

Recently a guest, Lucy Dominguez shared, “When visiting Adventure Park in Visalia, California, it doesn’t take long to recognize that this is a one-of-a-kind place. There’s a sense of community upon arrival. It’s a place where you can gather, have fun, and most importantly, you laugh. It’s a safe, family-friendly place to visit and you are treated like family. It provides an array of opportunities for all ages to explore and make everlasting memories. From a friendly and well-trained staff to delicious food options; it keeps you wanting to come back. Adventure Park is a place that adheres to and meets the standards of a top-class business, not to mention that their management excels in serving the community as they strive to be inclusive of all guests. It truly is a place of adventure!”

By completing the CAC program, Visalia Adventure Park helps Visit Visalia take another step towards its larger community initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation. Visit Visalia and other partners in the area, including ImagineU Children's Museum, Valley Oak Golf Course, Hampton Inn Visalia, Downtown Visalia, Comfort Inn Visalia, Lamp Liter Inn, Arts Visalia Gallery, Tulare County Museum, and Wyndham Visalia are working together to earn the CAD to attract more visitors to Visalia by offering a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options in the area.

"With millions of autistic or sensory-sensitive travelers and their families looking for options where they can feel welcomed and understood, completing IBCCES’ certification programs, helps Visalia become a more inclusive destination,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We are excited work with more destinations as they enhance the guest experience for all and implement lasting and impactful programs, such as ours, to meet these needs.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for the hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Visalia Adventure Park

Visalia Adventure Park is 7-acres of Family FUN Entertainment! Our Park offers fun for the WHOLE Family with Go Karts, Kritter Karts, a state-of-the-art Arcade floor, Laser Tag, Laser Maze Escape Challenge, 18-Hole Miniature Golf Course, Batting Cages, Bumper Boats and our newest attractions, the Sequoia Springs Waterslides!

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

