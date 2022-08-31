Submit Release
Sri Lankan Financial and Political Crises and Tamil Diaspora

"It would be impossible for the Tamil Diaspora to interact with Sri Lankan Government unless proscription of all Tamil organizations & individuals is removed"

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022

We, the undersigned US and international Tamil Diaspora organizations are following the Financial and Political crises in Sri Lanka. We are distressed at the plight of the people and have a deep sense of empathy in their hour of need. We are happy to work with all stakeholders in finding resolution to the crises.

We wish to emphasize that the US and all other international Tamil Diaspora organizations are properly constituted bodies which operate without any hindrance whatsoever in each and every democratic nation.

The Sri Lankan government proscribing and de-proscribing any one organization or any of us individually or collectively has no effect on anyone of us in the democratic nations in which we live.

However, since Sri Lanka continues such a practice it would be impossible for the Tamil Diaspora to interact with the Sri Lankan Government unless the proscription of all Tamil organizations and individuals is removed.

Based on our past experiences, we insist on the presence of an international entity, inclusion of representatives of all Tamil parties, civil society, and Tamil Diaspora, for any such meeting.

As a token of genuine intention, all Tamil political prisoners should be released immediately and unconditionally.

Only when these conditions are met, can we have meaningful dialogue leading towards prosperity, peace and dignity for all.

Signatories:

US and international Tamil Diaspora Organizations:

1. Australian Tamil Congress (ATC): mano_manics@hotmail.com
2. Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA); contact@fetna.org
3 Ilankai Tamil Sangam; president@sangam.org
4. Solidarity Group for Peace and Justice (SGPJ - South Africa): padayacheepregasen@gmail.com
5. Tamil Americans United PAC; info@tamilamericansunited.com
6. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE); pmo@tgte.org
7. United States Tamil Action Group(USTAG); info@theustag.org
8. World Thamil Organization; wtogroup@gmail.com

US Tamil Political Action Council
USTAG
+1 202-595-3123
info@theustag.org

