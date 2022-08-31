Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod And Capsule Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research_Logo

The Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market generated $2.64 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $5.91 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. Rise in demand and rise in consumption of premium coffee, expansion of the retail market, and several health benefits associated with the consumption of coffee are projected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market. On the other hand, high price of pod coffee and certain environmental impacts associated with the disposal of coffee pods restrain the growth to some extent. However, significant investment in recyclable packaging for coffee pods and capsules is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market .The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing of coffee pods and capsules was quite disrupted throughout the period, especially during the initial phase. This, in turn impacted the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market negatively. However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market based on product, distribution channel, and country. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

The leading market players analyzed in the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market report include The Kraft Heinz Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Urban Brew, UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd., GI.MA. SRL, Fresh Brew Co., Nestle S.A.,Illycafe S.P.A., Luigi Lavazza S.P.A, and Pod Pack International.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented across soft coffee pod, hard coffee pod, and capsules. The soft coffee pod segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the report classifies the market into supermarket & hypermarket, departmental store, online store, and others. The growth of the online stores segment is expected to remain lucrative, manifesting a CAGR of 12.0% by 2025.

By country, the market is divided across China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is anticipated to lead the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, with a whopping CAGR of 14.0%.

