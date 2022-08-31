Nordic Biomarker and Region Norrbotten received Government’s export prizes

SWEDEN, August 31 - Life sciences company Nordic Biomarker received the Government’s prize Exporter of the Year, and Region Norrbotten received Exporting Region of the Year. The prizes will be awarded on 31 August by Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg in the presence of H.R.H. Prince Daniel.

By awarding the prizes, the Government wants to acknowledge Swedish exports, particularly small and medium-sized companies. The Government also wants to inspire regions to successfully support export companies and thus contribute to growth and new jobs.

Umeå-based life sciences company Nordic Biomarker received the prize Exporter of the Year 2022 because it creates unique control products for coagulation diagnostics that are vital when diagnosing blood clots.

“Nordic Biomarker is an excellent example of how Swedish innovation capacity and entrepreneurship can lead to an impressive export journey in which today’s leading medical device companies purchase Swedish products that save lives. I’m proud of the internationalisation of small and medium-sized Swedish companies,” says Ms Hallberg.

Region Norrbotten received the prize Exporting Region of the Year 2022.

“Even though it is a sparse area with a relatively small population, Region Norrbotten succeeds exceptionally well when it comes to increasing exports by conducting strategic export cooperation, both locally and across borders,” says Ms Hallberg.

The other nominees for the Government’s export prizes were the successful companies AIM Apparel and Broddson, and Region Skåne and Region Uppsala.

Citation – Exporter of the Year

In recent years, Nordic Biomarker has shown an impressive growth rate and strong, genuine Swedish capacity for innovation that saves lives.

With its all-Swedish research and production, the company is a role model in its field. The fact that almost all products are exported to leading medical device companies helps Sweden advance in the international life sciences field.

Citation – Exporting Region of the Year

Region Norrbotten

Even though Norrbotten is a large and sparse region with a relatively small population, it has succeeded exceptionally well in promoting exports and is a true role model – companies based in Norrbotten even managed to increase their exports during the pandemic (2019–2021).

In 2016–2021, out of all 21 regions, Norrbotten saw the largest increase in the export value of its products for small and medium-sized companies.

Despite being the last region to establish regional export cooperation, it has not only shown strong cooperation between different local actors, but also cooperated across borders with Finland and Norway. Norrbotten is also successful in exporting valuable skills, including in the areas of space and energy.