PHILIPPINES, August 31 - Press Release

August 31, 2022 Hontiveros seeks inquiry into spate of sexual harassment cases in PH schools Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution to investigate the constant reports of sexual harassment committed by educators in various schools across the Philippines. In Proposed Senate Resolution No. 168, Hontiveros, the principal author of the Safe Spaces Act, cited incidents of harassment and abuse involving teachers at Bacoor National High School in Cavite, St. Theresa's College in Quezon City, and the Philippine High School for the Arts in Los Banos. "Sigurado na hindi lang ang mga paaralang ito ang may mga kaso ng karahasan, pang-aabuso, at harassment. Often, victim-survivors do not report because their abusers are persons of authority. How many more of our students are suffering in silence? Hindi pwedeng hayaan lang natin ito," Hontiveros said. The senator previously filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 26, urging the Senate to probe the reported culture of abuse, harassment, and violence at the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA). The resolution was filed after a Vice World News report revealed that PHSA students have experienced harrowing forms of harassment and abuse committed by teachers, non-teaching staff, and students. "The issues in both resolutions will be tackled in the hearing next week, in time for the opening of face-to-face classes. Hindi pwedeng hindi ito matugunan habang papasok na ang ating mga anak sa eskwela. Schools should remain as safe havens for students," Hontiveros said. PSR No. 168 additionally detailed the evidence shared online by survivors from Bacoor National High School, including messages of married teachers pestering their students into illegal and immoral relationships despite the clear, explicit, and unmistakable refusal by the students. Hontiveros also emphasized that the Safe Spaces Act mandates all schools, whether public or private, to publish grievance procedures and to assign an officer-in-charge who can receive complaints regarding violations of the Act. "Do our schools follow the law? Sexual harassment cases brought up to educational institutions' notice must be resolved in a transparent, pro-active, and timely manner in order to ensure the swift delivery of justice. Tila nagiging last resort ng mga estudyante ang pagrereport sa social media ng kanilang karanasan dahil baka hindi sila pinapakinggan o sineseryoso sa kanilang mga paaralan," Hontiveros said. The senator then stressed that "teachers and perpetrators who harass students have no business remaining in schools in the company of young students and must be made to answer for the consequences of their actions." "I take exception to statements made by school administrators who prioritize saving face instead of prompt and transparent case resolutions. Nagbabalik-eskwela na ang ating mga bata. Please be reminded na may responsibilidad kayo sa mga estudyante. May obligasyon kayo na panatilihin silang ligtas at malayo sa panganib. Tungkulin ninyo na protektahan ang kapanan ng bawat mag-aaral. We cannot accept anything less," Hontiveros concluded. Hontiveros, pinaiimbestigahan ang sunud-sunod na kaso ng sexual harassment sa mga paaralan Naghain ng resolusyon si Senador Risa Hontiveros upang imbestigahan ang mga ulat ng sexual harassment ng mga guro sa iba't ibang paaralan sa Pilipinas. Sa Proposed Senate Resolution No. 168, binanggit ni Hontiveros, na siyang may-akda ng Safe Spaces Act, ang mga insidente ng harassment at pang-aabuso na kinasasangkutan ng mga guro sa Bacoor National High School sa Cavite, St. Theresa's College sa Quezon City, at Philippine High School for the Arts sa Los Baños. "Sigurado na hindi lang ang mga paaralang ito ang may mga kaso ng karahasan, pang-aabuso, at harassment. Kadalasan, ang mga victim-survivors ay hindi nag-rereport dahil ang kanilang mga abuser ay mga person of authority. How many more if our students are suffering in silence? Hindi pwedeng hayaan lang natin ito," sabi ni Hontiveros. Nauna nang naghain ang senador ng Proposed Senate Resolution No. 26, na nagtutulak sa Senado na imbestigahan ang naiulat na kultura ng pang-aabuso, harassment at karahasan sa Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA). Inihain ang resolusyon matapos ibunnyag ng Vice World News na ang mga mag-aaral ng PHSA ay nakaranas ng pang-aabuso mula sa mga guro, non-teaching staff, at mga estudyante. "Ang mga isyu sa mga resolusyon ay tatalakayin sa pagdinig sa susunod na linggo, in time para sa pagbubukas ng face-to-face classes. Hindi pwedeng hindi ito matugunan habang papasok na ang ating mga anak sa eskwela. Ang mga paaralan ay dapat manatiling ligtas na kanlungan para sa mga mag-aaral," sabi ni Hontiveros. Dinetalye rin ng PSR No. 168 ang mga ebidensyang ibinahagi online ng mga survivor mula sa Bacoor National High School. Kabilang dito ang mga mensahe ng mga pamilyadong guro na pinipilit at binubuyo sila sa ilegal at imoral na relasyon kahit na tahasan nila itong tinatanggihan. Binigyang-diin din ni Hontiveros na ang Safe Spaces Act ay nagtatakda sa lahat ng paaralan, pampubliko man o pribado, na maglathala grievance procedure at magtalaga ng isang officer-in-charge na maaaring tumanggap ng mga reklamo tungkol sa mga paglabag sa batas na ito. "Sumusunod ba sa batas ang ating mga paaralan? Ang mga kaso ng sexual harassment na dinala sa paunawa ng mga institusyong pang-edukasyon ay dapat lutasin sa isang malinaw, pro-aktibo, at napapanahong paraan upang matiyak ang mabilis na paghahatid ng hustisya. Tila nagiging last resort ng mga estudyante ang pagrereport sa social media ng kanilang karanasan dahil baka hindi sila pinapakinggan o sineseryoso sa kanilang mga paaralan," ani Hontiveros. Binigyang-diin ng senador na "teachers and perpetrators who harass students have no business remaining in schools in the company of young students and must be made to answer for the consequences of their actions." "I take exception to statements made by school administrators who prioritize saving face instead of prompt and transparent case resolutions. Nagbabalik-eskwela na ang ating mga bata. Please be reminded na may responsibilidad kayo sa mga estudyante. May obligasyon kayo na panatilihin silang ligtas at malayo sa panganib. Tungkulin ninyo na protektahan ang kapanan ng bawat mag-aaral. We cannot accept anything less," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros. _____________________ *Kindly see attached PSR No. 168