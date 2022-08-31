Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,231 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino urges the exposure of the truth behind the sugar importation fiasco

PHILIPPINES, August 31 - Press Release
August 31, 2022

Tolentino urges the exposure of the truth behind the sugar importation fiasco

Chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Senator Francis Tolentino, on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, requested from then Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica a sugar supply inventory indicating the supplies of sugar in the warehouses in the Philippines and those previously released.

This request was prompted by the Chairman to determine the question of whether there was indeed the existence of a sugar shortage which necessitated the SRA's issuance of the controversial Sugar Order (SO) No. 4.

Serafica then responded that said sugar supply inventory is unavailable for presentation in the second hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the sugar importation fiasco.

"Mr. Serafica, ilang araw na tayo naghe-hearing. You have yet to provide an inventory list of all the sugar within and [those] release[d] from warehouses." said Tolentino. Tolentino then questioned how a sugar import plan and sugar market analysis can be created without any data on the sugar supply in the form of a sugar inventory.

This question was in line with the Chairman's investigation roadmap presented at the start of the hearing.

According to Tolentino, the remaining issues yet to be resolved before the Committee were as follows: (1) whether or not there was a genuine sugar shortage to justify issuance of SO No. 4; (2) whether or not sugar industry groups were consulted prior to issuance of SO No. 4; (3) whether or not sugar industry personalities were misled to believe that the President wants SO No. 4 to be issued to address a national emergency; (4) whether or not Usec. Sebastian and the other members of the SRA Board had legal authority to issue SO No. 4; (5) whether or not Usec. Sebastian was authorized to sign SO No. 4 pursuant to the July 15 Executive Secretary Memorandum; and (6) whether or not there was a valid corporate action on the part of the SRA.

You just read:

Tolentino urges the exposure of the truth behind the sugar importation fiasco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.