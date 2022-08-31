Angelo Gordon to Participate in GlobeSt.'s NET LEASE Fall 2022 Conference

Angelo Gordon, a $52 billion alternative investment firm focused on credit and real estate investing, is pleased to share that Gordon Whiting, Head of Net Lease Real Estate, and Chris Capolongo, Managing Director, will participate at GlobeSt.'s NET LEASE Fall 2022 conference on the "State of the Industry" and "An Update on Sales-Leasebacks" panels, respectively, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Mr. Whiting's panel will bring together influential Net Lease thought-leaders to dive into transactional trends, case studies, and lessons learned from 2022. Mr. Capolongo's panel will explore emerging trends within the sale-leaseback sector and how owners/operators are leveraging the unique value proposition of a sale-leaseback.

ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON & CO., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. ("Angelo Gordon") is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

