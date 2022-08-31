Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,080 in the last 365 days.

qBotica Makes its Debut on the Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica has continued to build its reputation as a global leader in the intelligent automation landscape by earning a place on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of rapidly growing American companies to watch. The Inc. 5000 distinction recognizes certain private companies using a complicated set of quantitative metrics. qBotica has proudly made its debut on the distinguished list. For 2022, qBotica is the 1519 ranked company on the list.

Founded in 2017, qBotica is an innovative Intelligent 'Automation as a Service' provider, building highly adaptable automation ecosystems for our customers. The company has transformed the automation journeys of companies in the financial services, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, telecommunications, and high-tech industries. It has assisted world's leading organizations like Western Union, TPI Composites and Polaris Transport in processing documents and automating processes. The Managed Services Offerings from qBotica are based on a hybrid mix of their own proprietary technologies and the industry-leading Enterprise automation platform from UiPath. Additionally, qBotica is a UiPath Gold and Professional Service Certified partner.

"qBotica has harnessed the momentum of the region by collaborating with high-growth companies, delivering innovative technology to automate processes and improve outcomes," said Chris Camacho, President & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "This well-deserved recognition within the Inc. 5000 list is indicative of the hard work and dedication of the qBotica team these past five years and its ability to create innovative solutions for modern challenges."

The rankings come as qBotica continues its rapid growth that has included expanding into several industry verticals such as Manufacturing, Transportation, and Healthcare. Over the past five years, qBotica has expanded to two offices in the United States and India with over 100 employees.

Speaking on the achievement, Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder, said "At qBotica we are obsessively focused on delighting our customers and strengthening our vital position as the industry leader in the Automation as a Service sector. This period of rapid growth for us made this honor by Inc Magazine very special and will be cherished for a long time to come."

About qBotica, Inc.

qBotica is an innovative Intelligent Automation as a Service provider building an automation ecosystem for their customers. qBotica's products and solutions enable enterprises to start 'Thinking inside the Bots' and derive the highest business value by offering best-in-class automation services and solutions, delivered on the leading robotic process automation (RPA) products in the world. For more information about qBotica's solutions, please visit us at: qbotica.com or contact us at: 343597@email4pr.com.

Media Contact: 
Dominic Bartola
(623) 252-6597
343597@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qbotica-makes-its-debut-on-the-acclaimed-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-private-companies-301615203.html

SOURCE qBotica

You just read:

qBotica Makes its Debut on the Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.