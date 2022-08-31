Book Printing and Fulfillment Provider Acutrack Inc. Becomes a Preferred Vendor with IBPA

Membership Benefits to Independent Book Publishers' Association (IBPA) Members Include Free eCommerce Integration with Acutrack (a $295 Value)

LIVERMORE,Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2022

Leading book printer and order fulfillment service Acutrack and the Independent Book Publishers' Association (IBPA) have announced an agreement to offer a free eCommerce integration (a $295 value) to any IBPA member that signs up for Acutrack service. It is a significant addition to IBPA's preferred vendor list that provides a range of discounted services and is a valuable new benefit of IBPA membership. Acutrack's technology-driven platform is one of the most efficient and cost-effective ways of printing and fulfilling book orders available in the marketplace today.

"IBPA prides itself on providing our independent publisher and author-publisher members with the best possible benefits to run their publishing companies as efficiently and successfully as possible," said Christopher Locke, ICPA Director of Membership and Membership Services. "We are always seeking to add new benefits that achieve these goals, so we're excited to include this Acutrack benefit to our already amazing list of benefits."

Acutrack's Fast and Economical On-Demand Book Printing and Order Fulfillment Service

Directly Connect to Any eCommerce Platform

Acutrack's client-focused solutions are specifically designed for independent publishers, whether businesses or individual authors. The order fulfillment service connects easily to any eCommerce platform and includes dashboards with tracking and purchaser data. A unique just-in-time printing system has many advantages over print-on-demand, and it supports fast order fulfillment that's second to none. Global shipping and strategically located warehousing help with zone shipping rates.

"We're delighted to have a relationship with IBPA and extend its members a meaningful discount for connecting to our service," said Raj Barman, CEO of Acutrack. "Our best-in-class order fulfillment improves customer satisfaction because of its ease and speed, and surprisingly economical. We're also ready to help IBPA members print their books with a complete range of options for binding, paper stock, print type (digital or offset), and many other choices often missing from print on demand."

Acutrack Offers Publishers and Author-Publishers Value-Added Services

Book fulfillment with Acutrack allows authors and publishers to ship collateral or merchandise with book orders. The upselling opportunities are notable, and packing for shipments can be customized to create a branded experience. Enhanced logistics capabilities go far beyond what is available when using the print-on-demand services of large online booksellers, and it can improve both profits and customer service. Current and past Acutrack clients include publishers and authors of all sizes and types.

About IBPA

Founded in 1983 to support independent publishers nationwide, the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) leads and serves the independent publishing community through advocacy, education, and tools for success. With over 4,100 members, IBPA is the largest publishing association in the U.S. Its vision is a world where every independent publisher has the access, knowledge, and tools needed to professionally engage in all aspects of the inclusive publishing industry. For more information, visit ibpa-online.org.

About Acutrack

Acutrack is a technology-driven Silicon Valley company specializing in perfect bound book printing and order fulfillment services. Since its founding in 1992, it has been a client service leader and is known for seamless connections to all eCommerce platforms. It provides a range of services for independent publishers, including a just-in-time book printing model that is an improvement over print on demand. With global logistics and shipping capabilities, it helps customers print and ship their books while retaining customer data and providing a unique branded customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.acutrack.com

