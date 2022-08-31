Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna Releases 'Phygital' Cookbook NFT 'Sacred Foods of India'

The world-renowned chef partnered with Akshaya, India's first-ever platform that brings the Metaverse, NFTs, and digital twin together, to create the project

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikas Khanna, renowned Michelin star chef, and Akshaya, a Metaverse, NFT, and digital twin platform, proudly release Sacred Foods of India, a "phygital," or physical and digital, cookbook Non-Fungible Token.

Khanna, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker, humanitarian, and host of MasterChef India, developed the vegetarian cookbook from a compilation of more than 100 holy recipes that are a tribute to Indian heritage, culture, and diversity. The recipes within showcase foods of different religions to highlight how people can better understand one another and celebrate diversity and democracy, closing the divide that exists today.

More than your average cookbook, Sacred Foods of India is nestled inside an antique-styled solid maple and walnut wooden box with Swarovski crystals. It also contains an NFT, created by Akshaya, stored in Ethereum Blockchain with access to a digital twin component providing a certificate of authenticity and ownership to the physical copy. With just over 250 copies in existence, Khanna's limited-quantity work with Akshaya is revolutionizing the cookbook space.

"I wanted to combine the digital and physical into this one-of-a-kind collectible like no other cookbook author has done before," said Khanna. "I am proud to share this innovative work of art, the incredible history and flavors of Indian cuisine within, as well as the compelling stories that make these sacred, uniting recipes so special."

The groundbreaking partnership between Khanna and Akshaya is the first of its kind, blazing a new path for how food, which is elementally physical, can become part of the digital world via NFTs and digital twin. As part of Khanna's overarching mission with Sacred Foods of India, this kind of partnership allows people to unite over food in new, unexplored ways. The benefits of connecting over food no longer have to exist only at the dinner table.

The U.S. launch of Sacred Foods of India was celebrated in honor of the 75th year of India's independence at the Indian Consulate in New York on Tuesday, August 23. The event, hosted by the Consulate General, his Excellency Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, featured speeches from dignitaries, contributions by the Indian Diaspora to the world, and the cookbook was on display viewing.

Sacred Foods of India is a passionate compilation of traditions and cultures followed during preparation of prasad and/or foods served at religious places in India for many centuries. The 420-page book lists 108 holy recipes from 66 Hindu temples, five gurudwaras, five mosques and/or dargahs, two prominent Buddhist monasteries, one Jewish synagogue, and one church.

For more information and to purchase a copy of Sacred Foods of India, please visit https://akshaya.io/.

About Akshaya.io:

Akshaya.io is India's first-ever platform that brings Metaverse, NFT, and Digital Twin together to enable users claim ownership of physical and digital assets with certified proof of authenticity. From those interested in dealing with unique collectibles to rare artifacts, Akshaya.io will be a healthy community of highly astute customers. Since its inception, Akshaya.io has created excitement among companies trading in jewelry, boutique furniture, artifacts, sports, entertainment, and other sectors, and is all set to sign many prominent brands, enterprises, and a few celebrities as partners. Akshaya.io will be the first ever platform to provide the best experience of physical and experiential shopping in the virtual world. This is the only platform which will enable customers to experience and own both digital and physical variants of any and every asset. Akshaya.io has to date invested USD 10 million, through internal accruals from founder and seed investors, to build a robust technology platform that is all set to provide a unique experience to its partners and customers. The money invested has gone in to develop the backend software and to strengthen Network across India. Currently, Akshaya.io has physical offices across 45 cities in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, and has developed strong connect with prospective partners. Partners will create or add their NFTs to Akshaya.io platform to be sold or traded.

About Chef Vikas Khanna:

Vikas Khanna is an internationally acclaimed Indian American chef, film maker, and author. He is a James Beard nominee and one of the first Indian chefs to be awarded a Michelin Star in the U.S. He has been featured amongst the 10 most influential chefs in the world by Deutsche Welle and Gazette Review. He is the host of MasterChef India, Twist of Taste and Mega Kitchens on National Geographic. Author of 38 award winning books, including UTSAV (World's most expensive cookbook) and the creator of documentary series Holy Kitchens and Kitchens of Gratitude. He founded the Museum of Kitchen Arts, which is home to thousands of India's unique kitchen tools and equipment, located at his alma mater, WGSHA, Manipal, India. His restaurants, Kinara and Ellora in Dubai are rated as Favorite Indian restaurant by Conde Nast. His initiative, Feed India, served more than 65 million meals during the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Last Color marks Khanna's debut as a film writer and director which was eligible for OSCARS race for Best Feature, 2020.

