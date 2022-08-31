Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,132 in the last 365 days.

Verve Industrial Adds Headcount Amid Growing Demand in the OT Security Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial, an endpoint management platform for operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) cybersecurity announced the addition of a Senior Solutions Consultant to its team.

Marcel Kisch, OT cybersecurity expert, joined Verve to support a global go-to-market growth strategy. Marcel's reputation and business development expertise in the OT security market provides Verve the opportunity to expand its solutions and sales strategy to markets around the world.  

Marcel has accumulated over twenty years of experience in security consulting, business development, sales, and has authored and spoken on operations technology (OT) and cybersecurity topics. In previous roles, Marcel established the first of its kind critical infrastructure security review practice for KPMG Europe and developed the global OT security solution strategy for IBM. He has been a member of the government-led Industry 4.0 security workgroup for 12 years in Germany.

Verve Industrial's mission to protect critical infrastructure and industrial environments from cyber-related attacks spans from almost 30 years of ICS engineering experience. Targeted and untargeted threats emerge every day, so the need to address ICS cyber risk has never been greater. Expanding the solutions leadership team, Verve intends to continue its reach into global markets to expand adoption of securing OT systems through endpoint management.

"We are excited to have Marcel join our growing team," says John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection. "Over the past 30 years, Verve has continued to support our industrial clients in their OT cybersecurity maturity efforts. Marcel's deep experience in this space will assist in expanding our client service worldwide."

Purpose-built to improve and simplify the reliability and security of industrial environments, the Verve Security Center is the only endpoint security platform that provides visibility and the ability to take action to remediate risks in OT/ICS environments. Enjoying a 98+% retention rate, Verve Industrial has helped its clients remediate tens of thousands of vulnerabilities and configuration errors to at least double their cybersecurity maturity.

About Verve Industrial
Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit us at www.verveindustrial.com.

Media Contact:
Meghan Ganzer
8472876600
343652@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verve-industrial-adds-headcount-amid-growing-demand-in-the-ot-security-market-301615351.html

SOURCE Verve Industrial

You just read:

Verve Industrial Adds Headcount Amid Growing Demand in the OT Security Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.