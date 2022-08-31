Kyiv and Kyiv Region Primary Residential Real Estate Market Report 2022: Assess the Impact of the First Months of Hostilities in Ukraine

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Residential Real Estate Market in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Ukraine - Growth, Trends, War Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The primary residential real estate market in Kyiv and the Kyiv region is an actively developing market, which is due to both social and demographic factors, as well as economic ones. A significant share of the Ukrainian residential real estate market is concentrated in Kyiv - 27.6% of all apartments (on the primary and secondary markets) are sold here.

Many trends and market-forming factors affecting the residential real estate market in Kyiv and the region have a similar impact in other regions of Ukraine, so this report can be used as a baseline for understanding and further studying the real estate market in Ukraine.

In order to provide the most revealing analysis of the market situation, the trend analysis is carried out for the period from 2013, which includes the crisis of 2014-2015 caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation and the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. The authors of the study set themselves the task of acquainting the reader with this market as much as possible and providing enough information for an independent assessment of the market situation.

This report will serve as a reference book for investment, construction, architectural and consulting companies in the field of residential real estate interested in investing in the Ukrainian residential real estate market. The report includes all key information about the residential real estate market in the region under consideration, covers the development period of 2015-2021, and includes a market development forecast in 2022-2030.

The publisher is a recognized expert in the Ukrainian residential real estate market. Many years of experience in studying the Ukrainian real estate market has allowed us to accumulate unique datasets used in this report.

The following sub-tasks were identified within the framework of the ongoing research:

1. To provide in a systematic way information on the market volume, structural characteristics of supply and demand, to assess the long-term dynamics of the development of the primary residential real estate market.

2. To acquaint the reader with the basic classification methods, and the most common features of the local primary residential real estate market, including descriptions of legal methods for investing in residential real estate under construction.

3. To acquaint the reader with the average indicators of profitability of investments in residential real estate under construction.

4. Assess the impact of the first months of hostilities on the primary residential real estate market in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

5. Using data on market dynamics for previous periods, including crisis ones, to assess the potential for the negative impact of hostilities and the potential for recovery and further growth of the market.

The report contains a significant amount of data presented in the form of 64 diagrams, 12 tables, 6 maps, 10 information cards on the top developers in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope of the Study

2. Market Trends

Commissioning

Average Pricing

Number of Apartments Sold

Impact Of The War On The Market

3. Short Overview

Rental Residential Real Estate in Kyiv

Resale Residential Real Estate in Kyiv

4. Supply

Supply Volume Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Supply Structure

The main types of residential complexes

Supply Structure By Property Type

Supply Structure By Apartment Type

Competition

Top rated developers

5. Prices

Price Dynamics By class

Prices By District

Total apartment price

Price-forming factors

6. Demand

Market Drivers

General Segmentation Of Target Audience

Market size

Demand Structure By Class

Demand Structure By District

Demand By Apartment type and size

Demand for finishing

Demand for financial instruments

Trends - customer preferences

7. Investment

Main types of investment contracts for the primary RE market

Return on investment in a facility under construction

8. Forecasts

The most probable ways of development of the conflict with the Russian Federation

Index of economic expectations in Ukraine

Pessimistic scenario - five years of war

Base scenario - end of the war in the 1H2023

Optimistic scenario - end of the war in 2022

Market Volume Forecast 2022-2030

9. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

Stolytsa Group

Address Group

Arkada

Association Construction Group Bud Development

Building Group Synergy

Dbk-Zhytlobud

Geos Development

Intergal-Bud Construction Company

Invikta Fasad Bud

K.A.N. Development

Kyivmiskbud Holding Company

Poznyaky-Zhil-Bud (Taryan Group)

Ukrbud-Development

