Plant-Based Skincare Products Offer More Health Benefits Than Traditional Brands That Contain Potentially Dangerous Ingredients

Venezia 1920's Luxury Limited-Edition Beauty Products Use Mostly High-Grade Botanical Extracts

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional beauty products often contained potentially harmful ingredients, which is one reason consumers today are seeking out plant-based skincare products.

"People see plant-based products as safer and healthier," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand based in Venice, Italy. "Beauty products often contained undesirable ingredients that could damage your skin and health."

Women now have Venezia 1920's luxury limited-edition skincare products, which contain mostly high-grade botanical extracts rather than synthetic substances, such as parabens, petroleum jelly, mineral oil*, and heavy metals, including Nickel.

"We are always looking for plant-based ingredients that we can use instead of synthetic substances, which have been reduced to a minimum," Zin said. "We use high concentrations of our active ingredients, which have a track record of skincare success.

"None of our products use animal ingredients," he added.

For example, Venezia's 1920 Intense Purifying Face Cleanser for all types of skin contains Pomegranate extract, black currant extract, and Aloe Vera gel. The Lifting Cream's active ingredients include vegetable oil, Coenzyme Q-10, vitamin E, and Damask Rose essential oil.

Other plant-based ingredients in Venezia 1920 products include Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, Pomegranate as well as Vitamins A and E, and Hyaluronic Acid.

Venezia 1920 skincare products, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:

  • Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant
  • Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis
  • Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid
  • Lifting Cream with Damask Rose
  • Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent
  • Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes
  • Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

"Women are shifting their shopping preferences to plant-based beauty products, such as Venezia 1920," Zin said. "American consumers want high-quality ingredients in their luxury skincare products."

To purchase Venezia 1920 plant-based luxury skincare products, visit OneLavi.com.

* Except in massage oil
** Nickel <0.00001%

