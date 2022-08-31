South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII) Names Top Executive

The Organization Appoints Dr. Robert. Jennings as Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina's Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII), an initiative and vision inspired by Sen. John L. Scott, Jr., is amplifying the state's seven four-year HBCUs' through the creation of educational institutes that provide funding, resources, and access to networking partnerships with leaders in the business and philanthropic community. The institute will help bridge the gap among students, community and industry leaders, and raise the profile of the state's HBCUs. SCIII is pleased to announce that Dr. Robert Jennings, iconic higher education executive and renowned HBCU leader, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer of SCIII Foundation.

Dr. Jennings, who has served as President of Lincoln University, the nation's oldest degree-granting Historically Black College & University and Alabama A&M University, think tanks and learning academies, has directed an array of services to assist colleges and universities, public and charter schools, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations in management as well as philanthropic services. His expertise includes planning and implementing successful capital campaigns, annual giving, and major gift programs, running comprehensive special events, developing high-performing programs and departments, managing conferences, developing and guiding organizations, building top-performing teams, training and optimizing boards, and overseeing strategic communications.

South Carolina has a rich history when it comes to educating people of color, and its seven HBCUs produce more than 50% of all Black college graduates statewide. The South Carolina General Assembly appropriated $18 million in 2021 towards the development of educational institutes at each of South Carolina's seven HBCUs. Each institute was established with specific focuses and disciplines united to increase opportunities and exposure for their student bodies on campus and the surrounding community. The seven HBCUs include Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Morris College, South Carolina State University and Voorhees University.

SCIII will strengthen the participating HBCUs by building pipelines from each Institute directly to opportunities in state business and industry. The organization has every confidence that Dr. Jennings will provide prudent and experience-honed guidance as SCIII works to maximize opportunities for HBCU students while also strengthening the state's business and industry.

SCIII's latest board meeting was held on August 23, 2022.

About SCIII:

