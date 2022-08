Home Exercise Bike Market Expected To Reach $2,335.2 Million by 2027

Home Accessories Market -amr

The growth of the home exercise bike market can be attributed to growing population all around the world

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People today have become very concerned about how they look. To overcome the problem of obesity, they have started to adopt different diet plans and exercise regiments. Furthermore, they have started investing in gym memberships and home workout equipment such as treadmill, skip ropes, exercise bikes and more among others

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Home Exercise Bike Market by Type, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global home exercise bike market size was valued at $1,213.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,335.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027. The recumbent segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the forecast period. North America held a leading position in the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future.

Request For FREE Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6684

The growth of the home exercise bike market can be attributed to growing population all around the world. Increase in health awareness and rise in need for active, healthy lifestyle across the world are the key drivers of the fitness equipment market. Sedentary lifestyle and changes in eating habits have led to increased health risks. Therefore, increase in awareness toward regular physical activities to maintain healthy lifestyle has boosted the growth of the fitness equipment market, in-house equipment in particular. In addition, majority of the geriatric population in developed and developing countries use unique fitness equipment to improve their cardiovascular conditions. This trend is significantly driving the market for fitness equipment. However, high cost and availability of counterfeit exercise equipment act as the major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, rising disposable income of people and growing concerns about body image among people is expected to provide opportunities for the global home exercise bike market growth.

The Home Exercise Bike market is segmented into type, sales channel and region. The type segment includes recumbent bike, upright bike, dual action bike, and interactive bike. On the basis of sales channel, the market is classified into online, and physical store. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Based on home exercise bike market forecast by type, the recumbent bike segment was the highest revenue-generating segment, accounting for a major share in 2019. The growth in this segment can be attributed to features such as easily available, affordability and low stress on the lower back and spine. The upright bike segment is expected to witness modest growth rate of during the forecast period.

Based on the home exercise bike market analysis by sales channel, the physical store segment generated maximum revenue in 2019. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the consumers being able to try before purchase. Furthermore, consumer get immediate gratification when they purchase through physical outlets which further drives the market growth. However, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed rapidly growing dependence on online shopping and growing penetration internet all around the world.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Home Exercise Bike Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6684?reqfor=covid

Region wise, North America was the largest market, in terms of revenue generation, with almost one-third share in 2019. U.S. is further expected to expand at notable growth rate while dominating the home exercise bike market share with the highest share throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner the highest growth rate. The growth in this region can be attributed to growing awareness about health and fitness.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of type, the recumbent segment is projected to witness the growth rate, during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the physical store segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2027.

The online segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for home exercise bike in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, from 2021 to 2027.

Key players in the home exercise bike market have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion, to expand their market share and to stay relevant in the global home exercise bike market. The key players in the home exercise bike industry profiled in the report are KPS Capital Partners, Icon Health & Fitness Inc., Nautilus, Precor, Technogym, Sunny Health and Fitness, Body Solid, Ciclotte, Jhonson Health Tech, and Paradigm Health & Fitness.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/719108ca4515ec1bed59f0c98d8e2db5

Related Reports :-

Crossbows Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crossbows-market-A10164

Personal Watercraft Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/personal-watercraft-market-A10629