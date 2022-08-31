Air For Life, the UK-Based Air Purification Tech Company, Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign on CrowdCube
• Raised £173k since they have gone live on the CrowdCube platform
• Revenue growth 243% 2018-2021 (revenue £1.4m EBITDA £133k)
• Funding will allow Air For Life to create tooling in the UK, hire in-house specialists and expand our product range and increase their brand awareness
For the first time, Air For Life UK Ltd (AFL) is offering company shares to the public and raising funds through a crowdfunding campaign on CrowdCube. Those looking to take advantage of this opportunity to be part of this early stage have until 8 September 2022 when the campaign ends. To date, AFL has raised 69% of its £250,000 goal. AFL is raising funds to help raise awareness of its life-improving tech and to help expand its product range, research/development capabilities, and inventory. Air For Life is an EIS assured company, which means investors can qualify for personal tax relief on their investment which includes income tax and capital gains tax.
Air purification and sanitisation is currently a 12.26 billion dollar industry and is forecasted to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% through to 2030. The urgency of clean air and infection control is on the rise following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. AFL uses ionisation technology initially developed by NASA and further developed by the company over the last 15 years. This tech releases human friendly, invisible negative ions that are known as the “vitamins of the air” by the scientific community into the air that destroy impurities, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), odors, pet dander, bacteria and viruses, not only in the air but also on surfaces.
Today, up to 30% of the world’s population suffers from allergic rhinitis, and over 300 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. AFL’s products have been scientifically proven to help reduce allergies, hay fever and asthmatic symptoms in humans and canines. This technology is also effective in slowing the spread of infectious diseases.
“I am very excited to be able to offer shares in Air For Life for the first time ever to our loyal customers and the public,” said Jay Vitale, founder and CEO of AFL, “So that we, as a community, can benefit as we grow and save lives across the globe together.”
AFL is currently working with major companies like Mercedes Benz and one of the largest elevator company in the world to co-brand and retrofit its products for use on a large scale. AFL’s retail products, Sanifiers®, will also appear on PetsAtHome.com and Selfridges on Oxford Street in London. AFL has seen a 243% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, with a distribution network that covers 15 countries which it exports to creating local jobs for the British community.
About Air For Life
After the 2006 SARS outbreak, founder and CEO Jay Vitale left King’s College London Medical School with a passion for helping to improve and protect the health of people around the world. After discovering NASA’s ethylene gas elimination technology, he continued research in the home of NASA in Texas in conjunction with Prof. Nabarun Ghosh at West Texas A&M University to further develop the technology. By 2017, Air For Life relocated to Great Britain as a government supported Health Technology company under the Global Entrepreneur Programme. Vitale was recently nominated for the 2022 Great British Entrepreneur Awards for Health & Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year award (announced on 21 November 2022). Air For Life is part of the Ecologi initiative planting trees for every sale or order that is made with them. Not only do they plant trees but they contribute towards climate projects that directly impact atmospheric CO2 levels. Since signing up to Ecologi they have planted 1,447 trees in their forest and have contributing to reducing 100.64tonnes of carbon in the world.
To learn more about Air For Life, go to https://airforlife.co.uk/ or visit https://www.crowdcube.com/airforlife to invest and support this innovative and life-saving initiative. (Capital at risk)
Notes
CrowdCube does not accept investment from the USA.
VC’s can contact Air For Life directly on investors@airforlife.co.uk they directly accept VCs worldwide.
