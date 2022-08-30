Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford

CANADA, August 30 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford to discuss shared priorities.

Following the announcement of new federal investments in housing made by the Prime Minister in Kitchener, Ontario earlier in the day, the two leaders spoke about the need for further collaboration on housing. They discussed investments proposed in Budget 2022 to help put Canada on a path to double housing construction and meet Canadians’ housing needs over the next decade. These measures include plans to launch a new Housing Accelerator Fund to incentivize cities and towns to get more housing built, and investments to increase the supply of affordable housing through programs such as the Rapid Housing Initiative.

The Prime Minister and the Premier discussed the significant investments made by Canada and Ontario to support the development of electric vehicles and create jobs in the province. They further discussed the potential of the Ring of Fire to provide the minerals necessary to make batteries for electric vehicles. They also spoke of the importance of ensuring projects meet environmental standards and benefit Indigenous communities.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Ford recognized labour shortages in Ontario and committed to continue working collaboratively on their shared objective of welcoming the number of newcomers necessary to help support the province and the country’s economic recovery and growth.

They also spoke about pressures on the health care system and the importance of funding and accountability to deliver for Canadians. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Canada is committed to continue working with provinces and territories to support public health systems that deliver quality health care for all Canadians.

The Prime Minister and the Premier agreed to continue working together on these and other issues of importance to both governments.

