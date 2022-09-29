NEW NOVEL BY MITZI PERDUE PROVIDES WHIMSICAL ROMP THROUGH RETIREMENT COMMUNITY FOR THE UBER-RICH
RICH WIDOWS OF SAVANNAH VALLEY by Mitzi Perdue
RICH WIDOWS is a gem. Never has growing old been so much fun. An ageless book about relationships, love and other things that truly matter.”UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One might say Mitzi Perdue is a renaissance woman. She is an author, businesswoman and speaker, and shares lessons learned from her late husband Frank Perdue and her father who co-founded Sheraton Hotels. So it only seems fitting that her latest endeavor would catapult her into a new area of creativity.
Perdue has announced the launch of her new novel, RICH WIDOWS OF SAVANNAH VALLEY, a whimsical romp through the country’s most exclusive retirement community for the uber-rich. The book is part of the Savannah Valley Series being published by Mark Victor Hansen Library. Hansen was one of the founders and co-authors of Chicken Soup for the Soul and the subject of Perdue’s most recent work, a biography entitled Mark Victor Hansen: Relentless.
Set outside Savannah, Georgia, this fictional community is filled with mansions, Rolls Royce Phantoms, and ladies who lunch. Four rich widows -- Glenda, Edith, Darcy, and Sharon -- are looking forward to their golden years with everything taken care of. Then the amenities they have paid for–were promised–begin disappearing.
The activities become tiresome and repetitive, the tee times on the lush golf course are always taken, and the late dinners with cocktails are no longer allowed when the kitchen starts closing early.
All of a sudden, it feels like their wonderful retirement is little more than a cheap motel. Something is definitely not right. These women ran companies and made their own fortunes. They know when they are being handed a load of bull. No one can take advantage of these smart, sassy women. Laugh-out-loud hilarious, these women are not ready to give up anything they worked so hard for.
Says Mark Victor Hansen himself, “RICH WIDOWS is a gem. Never has growing old been so much fun. An ageless book about relationships, love and other things that truly matter.”
RICH WIDOWS OF SAVANNAH VALLEY is available on Amazon and all popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
MITZI PERDUE is a businesswoman and author passionate about sharing fascinating information to support people everywhere on their journey to self-actualization. Her most recent book, Mark Victor Hansen Relentless, is all about Mark Victor Hansen, a co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul. As the widow of the poultry guy, Frank Perdue, Mitzi likes to say, "The chicken man's wife is writing about the chicken soup man!" She has degrees from both Harvard University and George Washington University. Additionally, she is past president of the 40,000-member American Agri-Women coalition, as well as a former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Conference on Women in Nairobi.
She writes for Psychology Today, serves as a member of the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents. Before writing Mark Victor Hansen Relentless, she authored Tough Man, Tender Chicken: Business and Life Lessons from Frank Perdue. This book reached #5 on Amazon’s list of business biographies. She is also the author of I Didn’t Bargain for This, her story of growing up as a hotel heiress; her father was president and co-founder of the Sheraton Hotel Chain. Visit https://MitziPerdue.com.
