TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 128 WESTFORD /NORTH BOUND LANE JUST SOUTH OF THE FAIRFAX TOWN LINE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WILLISTON BARRACKS

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

VT RT 128 IN WESTFORD WILL HAVE 1 LANE (NORTH BOUND LANE) CLOSED DUE TO A CRASH. THIS WILL BE JUST SOUTH OF THE WESTFORD / FAIRFAX TOWN LINE.

TOW TRUCKS ARE ON SCENE NOW AND THE ROAD WILL REOPEN ONCE THIS IS CLEARED UP.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

