Press Releases

08/31/2022

Governor Lamont Declares Overdose Awareness Day, Encourages Outreach to Resources in Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed a proclamation declaring Wednesday, August 31, 2022, as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of the nationwide problem surrounding drug-related overdoses, including those involving opioids.

He is encouraging anyone in Connecticut who needs support or treatments – whether for themselves or for someone else – to reach out to the many services offered in the state. To get connected to these resources, visit www.liveloud.org or call 1-800-563-4086 any time, 24 hours a day.

“Addiction is an illness that should be treated just as any other medical condition,” Governor Lamont said. “We will no longer allow opioid use disorder to hide in the shadows – it needs to be openly discussed, and any shame or embarrassment needs to be removed from this conversation. The more we speak about this issue openly, the more we can reduce the stigma surrounding it. I strongly encourage anyone seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one to reach out to the large network of resources we have in Connecticut. Treatment is available, and anyone facing this illness should not lose hope.”

“Those who are battling an addiction like opioid addiction may feel alone, but they are not,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “It’s time to end the stigma surrounding this nationwide issue and bring this national problem to the forefront so those who are suffering can get connected with the resources and support they need. If you or someone you love are suffering from opioid addiction, please reach out to the many resources and organizations that our state has to help you through your treatment journey.”

“Lethal fentanyl continues to drive the increase in overdose deaths across the country and Naloxone (Narcan) is one of the life-saving tools we have to combat this crisis,” Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Commissioner Nancy Navarretta said. “DMHAS is on track to reach the goal of distributing more than 45,000 Narcan kits throughout Connecticut, with the hope that meeting and exceeding this goal will significantly reduce opioid overdose fatalities. DMHAS has increased outreach and engagement to individuals who are actively using opioids, as a saved life is a person given another day to find a path to recovery. Today, as we remember those we have lost, we celebrate those who are living proof that recovery is possible. It is our collective responsibility to play a role in paving the many pathways of recovery and these steps taken with the support of Governor Lamont are essential to combatting this epidemic.”

State of Connecticut

By His Excellency Ned Lamont, Governor:

An Official Statement WHEREAS, today we join families, advocates, friends, nonprofits, mentors, lawmakers, hospitals and healthcare providers in recognizing an annual global event held each year – to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and acknowledge the grief felt by so many both within Connecticut and across the United States; and WHEREAS, data shows that Connecticut residents are now more likely to die from an unintentional overdose than a motor vehicle accident – with the majority of these deaths linked to an overdose of prescription opioid painkillers, and illicit opioids; and WHEREAS, the stigma of addiction can be a significant barrier to preventing someone who is in dire need from seeking assistance, and has proved to be an epidemic uprooting the lives of people across all socioeconomic backgrounds, races, ages, and more; and WHEREAS, it is together that we can put an end to the stigma – addiction is a disease, and like any disease, treatment can provide help; and WHEREAS, with patience and support, there are resources and treatment options available throughout Connecticut – no matter in what stage individuals find themselves, recovery is possible; now THEREFORE, I, Ned Lamont, Governor of the State of Connecticut – in memory of the countless lives lost, and in hope of the many lives we can help save int he future by working together – do hereby officially proclaim the day of August 31, 2022 to be OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY

in the State of Connecticut.

**Download: Proclamation declaring August 31, 2022, as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut