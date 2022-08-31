Magazzu Law Firm Announced as Title Sponsor for the Fall CannaTech Expo in Atlantic City
Cannatech is proud to announce cannabis attorney Lou Magazzu will be the Keynote Speaker for its CannaTech Conference October 11-12 at Harrah’s in Atlantic CityATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannatech is proud to announce that noted cannabis attorney Lou Magazzu will be returning as the Keynote Speaker for its Northeast Conference October 11-12 at Harrah’s in Atlantic City. Lou’s session “21 Steps to Obtain a Cannabis License in New Jersey” was standing room only at the CannaTech Spring Conference. Lou will be leading an updated version of that session as well as adding a second; “How to Obtain Financing for a Cannabis License in New Jersey.” Lou will be joined by several individuals representing lending entities for the financing session.
Jen Wynn, Vice President of Expositions of Emerging Industry Professionals which presents the Cannatech series of conferences welcomed Lou Magazzu back as the Keynote Speaker. “Lou’s session combined legal knowledge with down to earth practical advice for license applicants and we are pleased to welcome him back for our Fall show and excited that Lou has added a second session on financing cannabis businesses. His Spring Cannatech session was standing room only and we expect similar interest in his Fall presentations.”
A New Jersey Attorney for forty years, Lou Magazzu maintains a general practice of law with offices in Vineland, Atlantic City and the state capital of Trenton. He graduated with a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Maryland and a Juris Doctorate from Villanova University.
The expo will feature over 100 Exhibitors and 30 Seminars presenting the latest and greatest in Cannabis. You can check out the full agenda here - http://BusinessExpos.com/agenda
Lou served as local counsel for Columbia Care which was awarded one of the six medical cannabis licenses in 2018-2019. Lou was intimately involved with the site selection and approval process, the related zoning and planning issues and the settlement of both the dispensary and cultivation locations. He also represented LivWell in the round three application process until the company withdrew its interest to concentrate on other jurisdictions.
During 2021-2022, Lou served as counsel and advisor to two companies recently each awarded conditional cultivation licenses and one manufacturing license. In 2021, Lou was named on the InsiderNJ Cannabis 100 Powerlist as well as “Best of the Best Attorney” by the Daily Journal’s “Official Community Choice Awards”.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of BusinessExpos.com. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables clients to reach businesses with transformative approaches and technologies in multiple emerging industries.
About Lou Magazzu and Magazzu Law Firm:
Lou has been involved in non-cannabis transactions valued nearly at 4 billion dollars; with a special emphasis on complicated and sophisticated real estate transactions and approvals.
From 1998 until 2011, Lou served as a member of the Cumberland County Board of County Commissioners. He served as Director of the Board in 2001 and again from 2008 until 2010. Lou received the top leadership award from the New Jersey Association of Counties and the Southern New Jersey Association of County Commissioners. He is a former President of the New Jersey Association of Counties, Chairman of National Democratic County Officials and Board member of the National Association of Counties.
Lou previously served as the City Attorney and Director of Law for Vineland, a municipality in excess of 55,000 residents. Lou has also served as a municipal attorney for many other municipalities, as well as counsel to zoning and planning boards and assisted in the drafting and revising of municipal master plans. Lou has also served as part of underwriting or bond counsel teams for projects with total value in excess of one billion dollars.
Lou also served as New Jersey counsel in sophisticated products liability litigation for several national companies. Lou served as a member of the Board of Directors and Secretary to a cellular telephone company traded on the American Stock Exchange (now NYSE American).
